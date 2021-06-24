Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

The Return Of Live Music: 10 Classical Music Festivals To Attend This Summer

By Lloyd Schwartz
WBUR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassical-music devotees who’ve been missing the sound of live music and the camaraderie of intermissions can begin to breathe a sigh of relief as the pandemic, at least around these parts, begins to wind down. The Boston Symphony Orchestra has just announced that Symphony Hall will reopen Sept. 30 with celebrity violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter playing the new John Williams Violin Concerto No. 2 (if you can’t wait, you can attend the world premiere at Tanglewood, July 24). This summer, many plans are already in place for live concerts, mainly in the open or semi-open air. Some programs, such as all the concerts at the legendary Marlboro Music Festival, are already sold out. Here’s my list of the live events that I’m aware of so far, including some I’m especially happy to encourage you to attend. Keep on the lookout for others.

www.wbur.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadia Boulanger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Music Festivals#Contemporary Music#Classical Music#Symphony Hall#The Dover String Quartet#Junction#African#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...