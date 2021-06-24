Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mural Project generates positive, negative feedback

By Samuel Wheeler
Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlimited access to the Maine stories you need. Sign up here for a 7-day free trial. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice.

www.sunjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural Project#Yearly Digital#The Sun Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Technologyfortgordonnews.com

Fort Gordon is launching QR Code ICE Project for feedback

You may be noticing more QR codes around Fort Gordon in the next few weeks. The garrison is launching a new QR Code ICE Project to generate more customer feedback through the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) website. You may see these new QR codes on posters, on social media sites,...
Sun-Journal

Selectmen talk mural project, approve application

BETHEL — At the Bethel Board of Selectmen June 14 meeting, Town Manager Loretta Powers spoke on some of the feedback she has gotten regarding the mural project that is underway at the Gem Theater on Cross Street. “We’ve gotten some complaints and phone calls about it,” Powers said. The...
Posted by
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Pullman welcoming mural project plods forward

Pullman city officials on Tuesday expressed frustration with the long process to create a city-backed mural intended to express Pullman’s commitment to being a welcoming community. The art mural subcomittee comprised of city councilors Dan Records, Pat Wright and Eileen Macoll met Tuesday to discuss the status of the project...
wtyefm.com

Work Continues on “Living Mural” Project

(Undated) – The 2021 South Cross Street Station Concert Series kicks off this weekend. That was Park and Recreation Superintendent, Mike Shimer. Shimer invites the public to come out, bring their lawn chairs, and enjoy a great evening. He also says that work continues on the “Living Mural” project on South Cross Street. Shimer says Bob Treece, the same artist that painted the mural at South Cross Street Station, continues to make progress on the project. The new mural is expected to provide an interesting place for photo-ops downtown and has been designed to allow you to almost become a part of the mural.
Waterville, MNmontgomerymnnews.com

Community art project Grant-funded mural celebrates, unites town

A slice of shade protected painters of Waterville’s community mural from the hot sun on Sunday afternoon, June 13. Approximately 20 people participated in the community painting event, which was the first of many public painting sessions that will be held throughout the summer to complete the large mural on the backside of the Make It, Waterville building at the corner of Main and Third Streets in Waterville.
Wicked Local

A CLOSER LOOK: Positive and negative reinforcement

Reinforcement is defined as “the action of strengthening or encouraging something.” Many people think reinforcement means providing rewards, especially for good behavior. While this is true, reinforcement is more than just rewarding good behavior. Those of us who use applied behavior analysis in our work with students who have autism and other special needs have a more complex and comprehensive definition of the term.
aam-us.org

Excite, Build, Consider: A Structure for Open and Honest Feedback in Project Development

One challenge we’ve all probably faced in collaborative program and exhibit development/design is creating a space for open and honest feedback. We know candid feedback is crucial for aligning the outcome of a project with its stated goals and needs, but without facilitation and support, it can sometimes focus on the negative, feel personal, or give undo weight to the loudest or most powerful person in the room.
Courier-Express

Punxsutawney borough manager provides positive project updates

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik gave project updates on Indiana Street and East End Playground, as well as mentioning a new project he is eager to start at Clark Terrace during the council meeting Monday. Santik requested approval for the final payment to Kukurin Contracting for $220,893.18, and...
ioatwork.com

The Downside of Giving Negative Feedback at Work

Providing negative feedback to employees comes with the territory of being a leader or manager. Employees are not always going to perform perfectly and unless critical feedback is given, professional growth and improved performance cannot occur. However, little is known about the consequences that leaders face after giving negative feedback to their employees. Researchers (Simon et al., 2021) conducted several studies to determine what happens.
quickbitenews.com

Artists invited to submit proposals for Halton Hills’ Bell Box Mural Project

The Town of Halton Hills is inviting professional artists or artist teams to submit proposals to paint one of four utility boxes for their Bell Box Mural Project. Those interested in submitting proposals will have the option to create work specifically for this project or to reformat existing work. Artists...
Posted by
Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay Public Arts Commission Seeks Artists for Park Mural Project

Seeking all artists, creatives, and designers of all kinds!. The Green Bay Public Arts Commission (GBPAC) along with the City of Green Bay Parks Department is seeking applications for the Paint in the Parks Project. This is an opportunity for murals to sprout up throughout the city’s parks. Final designs will be completed on prepared 4’x8’ panels that will be adhered to select park shelters. Installation of artwork is expected to take place sometime in the fall.
Posted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Collaborative mural project underway in Bethel

When co-owners Melissa Prescott and Wade Kavanaugh first purchased and opened The Gem Theater in Bethel, the outside didn’t reflect the creativity happening on the inside. In an effort to bring life to the outside of the building and provide some art for the community, Cathy Lane, the coordinator of the Bethel Mural Project, painted a mural on the outside of the theater.
informedinfrastructure.com

SEVEN GENERATIONS A+E HIRES NEW SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

Kalamazoo, MI – Seven Generations Architecture + Engineering (7GAE), the Kalamazoo based, tribally-owned A+E firm, is bringing on David Martin as the newest Senior Project Manager. David Martin (M. Arch, LEED AP BD+C) brings more than 35 years of architectural experience to 7GAE. Previously serving as a Principal and Client...
Posted by
HackerNoon

How to Give Positive Feedback to Colleagues Using SBIR Framework

Surprisingly, the process of giving positive feedback to colleagues is the same as constructive feedback! When you hear the word feedback, what do you feel?. I feel all of these emotions when I'm about to receive feedback. That's why positive feedback feels so... Joyful. In this guide, I will show...
Softwaredigital-science.com

Launching Writefull’s Full Edit: the next generation of language feedback

Guest Post by Hilde van Zeeland, Chief Applied Linguist at Writefull. After months of developing, testing, and fine-tuning, we are thrilled to launch Writefull’s new language models. Our new models take a big leap in language feedback – leaving other tools far behind in coverage and accuracy. Writefull’s new models...
arxiv.org

Generating active T1 transitions through mechanochemical feedback

Convergence-extension is a morphological process involved in the shaping of complex biological tissues. It is driven by an intricate interplay of cellular behaviours carefully controlled by chemical and mechanical signalling. A key cellular process in convergence-extension is intercalation, i.e. the exchange of cell neighbours via T1 transitions. Here we construct and analyse a model with positive feedback between recruitment of force-generating molecules and mechanical tension in cell junctions. The model characterises an important class of active T1 events, which occur against locally imposed mechanical stresses, as a function of a pulling force applied to the tissue boundary, characteristic time scales of viscoelastic remodelling in cell junctions, and kinetics of myosin motors. Furthermore, we measured the time scale associated with T1 events, and used local strain, cell shapes, and polarisation of myosin motors to show the formation of tension chains and alignment of junctions in the direction of intercalation. Using a minimal setup of several active cells embedded in an otherwise passive tissue, we found an optimal range of applied external pulling forces that activate the cell's contractile machinery and induce an active T1 transition. This initiates local convergence-extension flows that extend the tissue perpendicular to the direction of the maximum principal applied stress and provides an important cellular mechanism for tissue-scale remodelling, e.g. as observed during primitive streak formation in avian embryos.
boisedev.com

‘Generational project’: Ada County Commissioners gets recommendation on future of fairgrounds site

Ada County now has a possible road map to redeveloping the Expo Idaho and Western Idaho Fairgrounds site. A few months ago, the Ada County Commissioners voted to use a grant from national planning organization Urban Land Institute to convene a panel of experts from around the country to study the site, the proposed development concepts developed in 2020, and how a revamp of the 260-acre site could be paid for. This week, the panel concluded its work and presented its proposal to the commissioners.