Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

5 Concerts I Am Looking Forward to Post-COVID-19

By Reesha On The Radio
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Put these five concerts on your calendar for the summer, fall, and winter!. Pitbull: My bawdy is overdue for some dancing and booty-shaking. Being in quarantine lockdown has been great for my extroverted introverted heart, but not for my butt and my gut! I gotta lose some of this extra weight I've put on during the pandemic, and there's no better way than to lose weight with dancing at a Pitbull concert. He's coming to the Toyota Center in September but the tickets go on sale June 25th!

kffm.com
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
Person
Jo Koy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Camping#Concerts#The Toyota Center#Ellensburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthScience News

How relocating musicians can reduce COVID-19 risk at concerts

When the Utah Symphony performed this spring, its arrangements struck a new note. The percussion instruments, harp and piano had moved from the back of the stage to nearer the center. Trumpets, flutes and other woodwind and brass instruments relocated from the center to the fringes, closest to the onstage air vents.
Wayne County, MIfox2detroit.com

Belle Isle hosting free COVID-19 tribute concert in July

DETROIT - It's not just bike rides and beach days at Belle Isle next month that people can look forward to. A tribute concert honoring frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is also scheduled for July. The Wayne County Commission announced that the public is invited to a free concert...
Humble, TXPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Hundreds of 6ix9ine Fans Upset After Tekashi Refuses to Perform at Show – Report

6ix9ine reportedly was not so humble to concertgoers in Humble, Texas. According to a report on Click2Houston.com, published on Monday (June 28), hundreds of fans were upset after Tekashi refused to perform at a show at the city's Humble Civic Center on Sunday (June 27). Fans who waited hours for the “Gummo” rapper to show up were abruptly told to leave without any explanation.
Religionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bartola after beating COVID-19: “I am grateful to God”

“In recent weeks I have received many messages and calls due to my absence in ‘Una y Mil Voces’ and the little activity in my social networks”, wrote in the first lines. “I must inform you that a month and a half ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and I spent 3 weeks with absolute rest, following the treatment sent by my treating doctors to the letter”, he bounded.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

David Lee Roth’s Guitarist Posts Emotional Update After Experiencing ‘Scary’ Health Issues: ‘I Am Blessed Beyond Belief’

Jason Becker first got started in the music industry when he was only 16 years old. He released the albums “Speed Metal Symphony” and “Go Off!” with his friend Marty Friedman. Later on in his career, Becker would join forces with David Lee Roth and his band. Roth is most known for his vibrant stage presence and killer voice as a part of the iconic rock band, Van Halen. However, he also had a relatively successful career as a solo artist.
Musicstereoboard.com

Kat Von D Posts New Track I Am Nothing

Kat Von D has dropped a new song. Following Exorcism, I Am Nothing serves as the second preview of her upcoming debut album, 'Love Made Me Do It', due out on August 27. Produced by Kat alongside her backing band, the 1980s-inspired ethereal synthwave ballad is one of the most introspective and personal cuts among the record's 12 songs. She said:
MusicPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Morray Keeps the Family Close and Shares the Perfect Munchies Snacks in His ABCs

Paraded on his breakthrough song “Quicksand,” cosigned by fellow North Carolina-bred MCs and former XXL Freshmen J. Cole and DaBaby, 2021 XXL Freshman Morray’s church-grown spirit is perhaps his most contagious quality. What fans will peep in his version of XXL’s ABCs is that his inviting aura extends beyond the mic. It possesses him with the ability to light up any room with his charisma and zeal. And that’s one quality of a star that cannot be forced or faked.
Forks, WAforksforum.com

I AM

A month or so ago, Jaelynn asked me if I’d be willing to make the class of ‘21 graduation speech. She told me they were looking for someone they all knew—I do fit the bill. If they were in district Second grade-I taught them. 10th. English Honors—mine. English 11—me again.
TV Showscommonsensemedia.org

I Am Smart, I Am Blessed, I Can Do Anything!

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV shows, and movies. Want to help us help them? Suggest a diversity update. A lot or a little?. The parents' guide to what's in this book. What parents need to know. User Reviews. Parents say.
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

Am I Wrong?

My relationship has been on the rocks for awhile. We have been separated for almost 3 weeks. Honestly I think it was me I just struggle to love or feel any emotion I split because it was unfair on both of us. I wanted to split mant times he just wouldn't let it happen. I know he isn't over us but I well and truly am. He's keen to keep trying to make me happy. I don't want another relationship, I don't want to answer to anyone else. If I could be spared judgement all I want is a booty call (not from him). I know if I did this and he knew he would consider it cheating as he's not over us. I just needed a rant to be honest.
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Billie Eilish Bakes Vegan Cookies During Her Rolling Stone Interview

During Billie Eilish’s recent Rolling Stone interview, the superstar discussed her journey with plant-based eating while baking vegan cookies. The singer-songwriter met with Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos to explore Eilish’s rise to fame and reinvention. Eilish also spent time discussing what ethical reasons motivated her to leave meat behind and promote veganism not only for herself but for her fans.
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Flo Milli Wants Justice for Breonna Taylor in Her ABCs

Self-confidence is a trait that Flo Milli exudes effortlessly. While she’s on the rise in hip-hop, Flo has her feet firmly planted in the game's soil and isn’t giving up her spot to anyone. The 2021 XXL Freshman may be more soft-spoken on the regular, but her rhymes are the complete opposite—don't play with her. All in all, Flo Milli personifies the ultimate poise in her version of XXL’s ABCs.
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Adain Bradley Joins The Bold and the Beautiful Co-Star Kiara Barnes on Fantasy Island

It's a The Bold and the Beautiful reunion in Paradise! Fox just released another trailer for its anticipated Fantasy Island reboot, and some familiar faces from Forrester Creations will be making an appearance. As previously announced, Kiara Barnes (Zoe) will be starring n the show, but the fresh trailer revealed she'll be joined by former co-star Adain Bradley (ex-Xander).
Real EstatePosted by
107.3 KFFM

Kendrick Lamar Is Selling His Old House for $800,000

Kendrick Lamar is selling his humble abode in California. According to a listing posted on Provident Real Estate on June 16, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper is selling his home in Eastvale, Calif. for $800,000. The 3529-foot-square property was a family home where his parents and siblings once resided, TMZ reported earlier today (June 21).
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: 2 Friends Were Playing Golf

Today's #jokeoftheday tells the story of two friends who went out to play golf. However, the other guy noticed something weird about his friend's golf ball and decided to talk about it. On Saturday, two friends, Paul and Peter, decided to go out to play golf. As they were about...
Food & DrinksPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Trae Tha Truth Opens Ice Cream Shop to Support Special Needs Adults

Trae Tha Truth is serving up scoops this summer to special needs adults. According to a Click2Houston.com article, published on Thursday (June 23), the Lone Star rhymer is opening an ice cream shop that will support adults with special needs. Trae has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream to bring an ice cream franchise to Katy, Texas on July 22, which has been designated “Trae Day” by the city of Houston.
RecipesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Woman Crush Wednesdays: Turn It up With Local Beet Meal Prep

Can we give a hand clap to delicious food? I am a freak for a good meal. Give me layers, flavors, crunch and spice. I crave all kinds of combinations and have recently discovered that some vegan dishes are incredibly delicious. There are so many options for a sweet potato, it would blow your mind, my goal. To taste them all and that's where Local Beet Meal Prep comes in.