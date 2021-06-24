5 Concerts I Am Looking Forward to Post-COVID-19

My relationship has been on the rocks for awhile. We have been separated for almost 3 weeks. Honestly I think it was me I just struggle to love or feel any emotion I split because it was unfair on both of us. I wanted to split mant times he just wouldn't let it happen. I know he isn't over us but I well and truly am. He's keen to keep trying to make me happy. I don't want another relationship, I don't want to answer to anyone else. If I could be spared judgement all I want is a booty call (not from him). I know if I did this and he knew he would consider it cheating as he's not over us. I just needed a rant to be honest.