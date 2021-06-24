Cancel
Union's Curtin gets a coveted 1-0 win as present on his birthday

By Matthew DeGeorge
Norristown Times Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTER — If there’s one thing Jim Curtin is occasionally guilty of romanticizing, it’s 1-0 soccer. However dour it can be for the neutrals, the defender turned MLS coach (of the year) will never turn down a good one-nil. He’ll rarely dispute what those results have to say about his team, what the steeliness to prevail in a one-play game can mean long-term.

www.timesherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Guzan
Person
Kevin Molino
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Cory Burke
Person
Andre Blake
Person
Olivier Mbaizo
Person
Jim Curtin
Person
Marlon Hairston
Person
Jamiro Monteiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#Union#Crew#Var#Subaru Park
MLSDelaware County Daily Times

Pursuing unfinished business, Union extend Jim Curtin's contract

For many reasons, Jim Curtin’s devotion to youth development was never mere lip service. Though he would rarely center himself in the discussion, his trajectory is as good of evidence as any. Curtin has reflected recently on the start of his coaching career nearly a decade ago. His first blush...
MLSchatsports.com

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin gets two-year contract extension

The second longest tenured head coach in MLS is getting a two-year extension on his contract. The Philadelphia Union announced Wednesday that Oreland, Pa. native Jim Curtin has had his contract extended through the 2022 and 2023 seasons. “Jim has undoubtedly proved himself to be one of the best coaches...
MLSchatsports.com

Jim Curtin opens up about his managerial journey with the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports. Perhaps because he’s with a club that doesn’t necessarily grab the headlines, but Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin is one of the rising stars of MLS’ managerial ranks. His contract extension this week another sign of his success with the organization.
MLSAtlantic City Press

Union's Jim Curtin earns multiyear contract extension

The Philadelphia Union announced Wednesday that manager Jim Curtin has earned a multiyear contract extension, seven months after the club won its first trophy under Curtin’s watch. Curtin, 41, has been at the helm since June 2014, when his predecessor John Hackworth was fired. Curtin got the job initially on...
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

BIMBO Birthday: Head Coach Jim Curtin

We're starting off gameday by celebrating a BIMBO Birthday for Head Coach Jim Curtin!. Curtin, who has been the head coach of the Union since 2014, has guided the team to new achievements and records. This past season, Curtin led the club to their first ever MLS Supporters’ Shield with a 14-4-5 record. The club also became the only team in MLS history to win every home match in a single season (9-0-0) and ended the year with the fewest goals allowed in MLS, as well the fewest goals allowed in a single season in Union history. The season culminated with Curtin being named the 2020 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach Of The Year, the first time a Union head coach has won the award.
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Box Score | Philadelphia Union 1, Columbus Crew 0

Chester, PA. (June 23, 2021) – The Philadelphia Union returned to full capacity at home at Subaru Par to play Columbus Crew on Wednesday night at Subaru Park. The last time the two teams played, the Union were able to grab a point on the road against the defending MLS Cup champions in a 0-0 draw. This time, The Boys in Blue collected all three points after a 1-0 win to keep their third-place spot in the Eastern Conference with 18 points. The Union struck got on the board when midfielder Jamiro Monteiro slotted a goal past the Columbus goalkeeper in the 24th minute. The goal was Monteiro’s second of the season and ended the Union’s four-game goalless streak against the Crew. Determined to hold onto the lead in the second half, the Union remained organized while creating a few chances. Andre Blake would prove to be the difference after a crucial save that gave him the 500th save of his MLS career. With the win, the Union extended their unbeaten run to seven games.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Player ratings: Philadelphia Union 1-0 Columbus Crew

Andre Blake – 7 Not much doing on the night for Andre Blake, until that huge save on a Columbus attack in the 82nd minute. Teams need goalkeepers who after 70 minutes of inaction make a big save, hence why Blake is the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Olivier...
MLSbrotherlygame.com

A crowd of 16k urges Union to 1-0 win defending MLS Cup champs

It had been 612 days since the last time Subaru Park held a big crowd for a Philadelphia Union contest. For nearly two years much of the Union faithful had to support their club from their couches. As the Union went on to have their best season in club history, capturing the Supporters’ Shield as the top point earners in the regular season, the fans were not there for it in large numbers.
Barboursville, WVwvgazettemail.com

Youth soccer: President's Cup brings state a big birthday present

BARBOURSVILLE — While the nation celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday, West Virginia gets set to celebrate its 158th birthday as well. Considering that there wasn’t much celebrating anything in 2020, US Youth Soccer brought an extra big gift to the state this weekend to help celebrate. More than 110 teams...
MLSFrankfort Times

Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. The Crew’s Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped...
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Game Thread: Union 1 vs Columbus Crew 0, Final

90+5’ - Flach picks off the pass and the ref whistles for the final time. Union win it 1-0. 90+4’ - We have a Union debut! Alvas Powell comes on for Mbaizo. 90+3’ - Sloppy defense by the Union here and they are really saved by poor shot selection by Columbus.
MLScolumbuscrew.com

RECAP | Crew fall 1-0 to the Philadelphia Union on the road

A stout Philadelphia Union defense held the Columbus Crew to two shots on goal in a match that was there for the taking, though the Black & Gold ultimately came up short 1-0 on Wednesday night at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia's Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute...
MLSsunny95.com

Union 1, Crew 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew. The Crew’s (4-3-2) Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it at...
