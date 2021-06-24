Cancel
Exclusive: New app will help employers verify workers' vaccine status

By Caitlin Owens
A tech company is announcing a new health app Thursday that it says will help employers bring their employees back to the office safely by verifying their COVID-19 vaccination status. Why it matters: The app, or others like it, could be a sign of how employers can enforce vaccination requirements...

