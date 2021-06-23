Cancel
FDA Partial Ban on E-Cigarettes Led to ‘Unacceptable’ Youth Use

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA’s allowance of certain kid-friendly e-cigarette flavors to remain on the shelves has had “negative unintended consequences” for children, acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said Wednesday. Survey results show youth vaping was lower overall in 2020 compared to 2019, but use of flavored disposable e-cigarettes rose substantially. Those products were...

PharmaceuticalsBoston Globe

FDA chief ties e-cigarette maker to youth vaping epidemic

The head of the US Food and Drug Administration suggested at a congressional hearing that e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. has played a significant role in creating a youth vaping epidemic. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock was asked at a Wednesday hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and...
Industry
TheStreet

As FDA Considers Cutting Nicotine In Cigarettes, Demeetra AgBio Announces It Can Produce Harm-Reduced Tobacco Products Through Gene Editing

Precision gene editing in tobacco is being applied to harm-reduced nicotine product manufacturing. LEXINGTON, Ky., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the FDA's confirmation it is considering a global reduction on nicotine in cigarettes to non- addictive levels, Demeetra AgBio, Inc., a pre-clinical therapeutics development, agbio, and genetic engineering company, announced today that its proprietary gene editing platform, Cas-CLOVER™ can be used to produce harm-reduced tobacco products and therapeutic cannabinoids in a feature with CRISPR Medicine News.

RiverBender.com

Durbin: Product That Increases Youth Vaping Use Must Be Rejected By FDA

WASHINGTON — U.S Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today testified at a House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy hearing entitled, “An Epidemic Continues: Youth Vaping in America.” Today’s hearing focused on the role of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in regulating e-cigarette products. After years of delay, the agency is in the process of determining which, if any, e-cigarettes will be allowed stay on the market. All Continue Reading
CancerBusiness Insider

New national regulations setting maximum nicotine level for e-cigarettes will reduce youth vaping

Additional draft restrictions on e-cigarette flavours necessary and should be strengthened following consultations. OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - New national regulations announced today setting a maximum nicotine concentration of 20 mg/ml for e-cigarettes represent an essential measure to help protect youth from becoming addicted to nicotine. These regulations adopted in final form will take effect July 8, 2021. The Canadian Cancer Society applauds Minister of Health Patty Hajdu for these important regulations.
U.S. Politicsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

FDA chief stays mum on plans for banning flavored vapes

Members of Congress pressed acting US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock on Wednesday to ban all flavored e-cigarettes, saying the sweet and fruity flavors are attracting too many children and teens. But Woodcock would not be drawn on whether the agency plans to ban or otherwise limit...
Public Healthreason.org

The Facts About Youth Vaping and Tobacco Harm Reduction

E-cigarettes are a significantly safer form of nicotine consumption than combustible cigarettes. But policymakers have to strike an appropriate balance between promoting e-cigarettes to adult smokers while limiting youth access to these products. In recent attempts to achieve this goal, the federal tobacco age has been raised to 21, the...
FDATimes Union

FDA Intends to Ban Menthol Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars [Video]

(BPT) - Menthol cigarettes, along with all flavored cigars, are a real concern when it comes to combating the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. So much so that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is committing to issuing new regulations to ban menthol in cigarettes and ban all flavors in cigars. With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products. These actions represent powerful, science-based approaches that the FDA believes will launch us on a trajectory toward ending tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S. For more information, visit fda.gov/tobacco. To make a plan to quit smoking, visit smokefree.gov.
Congress & Courtskzimksim.com

MO Congresswoman wants FDA to ban JUUL e-cigarette products

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush says the Food and Drug Administration should ban e-cigarette products by JUUL. Bush says e-cigarettes have hooked a generation of young people on nicotine. The CDC reports that e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among U.S. youth since 2014. In Missouri, vaping products...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Approves a Nasal Antihistamine for Nonprescription Use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved a nasal antihistamine for nonprescription use through a process called a partial prescription to nonprescription switch. The FDA approved Astepro (azelastine hydrochloride nasal spray, 0.15%) for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis—commonly known as allergies—for adults and children six years of age and older.
Healthhealthday.com

FDA Approves StrataGraft for Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns

WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- StrataGraft is approved for treatment of deep partial-thickness thermal burns in adults, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. StrataGraft, produced from keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts grown together to create a cellularized scaffold, is indicated for deep partial-thickness burns, thermal burns with...
U.S. Politicscspdailynews.com

FDA Withdraws Premium Cigar Entry From Unified Agenda

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) withdrew its entry related to premium cigars from the federal government’s Spring 2021 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions. The FDA will instead wait for the results of an ongoing study before providing information on potential future regulations related to premium cigars.

KARE 11

Teen vaping still a big problem despite a decline in e-cigarette use

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — 2020 was a stressful year for students, so it got us wondering if more teens picked up bad habits like vaping while they were stuck at home. Here's a look at some of the numbers from the FDA and CDC from the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey, showing some really promising results.
Public HealthWebMD

Group Wants FDA Leaders Ousted Over Alzheimer's Drug Approval

June 17, 2021 -- A high-profile Washington-based consumer advocacy group is calling for the removal of the FDA's acting commissioner and two other top officials, saying the agency's approval of the Alzheimer's drug aducanumab (Aduhelm) was "reckless." In a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier...
U.S. Politicsmarijuanamoment.net

FDA Head Refuses To Say Whether Marijuana Is More Dangerous Than Tobacco

The head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday dodged a congressman’s question about whether marijuana is more harmful than tobacco. During a hearing on youth vaping that was held by the House Oversight and Reform Economic and Consumer Policy Subcommittee, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) asked FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock plainly: “Would you agree that marijuana is a more dangerous product than tobacco?”
PoliticsWashingtonian.com

DC Is Set to Ban Menthol Cigarette Sales

The DC Council voted yesterday to end the sales of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products in the District, following the Food and Drug Administration’s call for a ban on menthol across the country earlier this year. With this ban, DC is joining Massachusetts and cities in California and elsewhere; there are similar bills under consideration in Maryland and Virginia.
Healthfinancialbuzz.com

FDA adds Heart Inflammation Warning on Pfizer & Moderna Covid Vaccines

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration added a warning to Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines regarding a rare risk of heart inflammation. Pfizer and Moderna’s fact sheets now include a warning about myocarditis and pericarditis after the second dose. The warning stipulates that there have been reports of unfavorable events following vaccination, specifically after the second dose, which point to increased risk of both types of heart inflammation.
West Hartford, CT
Hartford Courant

West Hartford vaping panel: Parents are still key to keeping youth away from e-cigarettes

Even after several years of education campaigns, too many young people — especially high school and middle school students — still think vaping is safe, according to speakers at a West Hartford panel discussion. “Kids are vaping in greater and greater numbers, they’re using disposable e-cigarettes that cost a couple of dollars and come with high levels of nicotine and are so addictive,” Dorian ...