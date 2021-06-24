Miami building collapse causes massive emergency response

MIAMI (AP) — According to a tweet early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, a partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response from the department. The tweet said, “Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments.” The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.