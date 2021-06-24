Craig's Coleman leads Janesville athletes participating in Division 1 state track and field meet Saturday

Buy Now Craig’s Rylee Coleman runs in the 2019 Midwest Invitational boys and girls cross country meet at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville. Coleman is poised to medal in the 800 in the WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships on Friday at La Crosse. Gazette file photo

Janesville Craig girls track and field coach Brandon Miles didn’t know much about Rylee Coleman her freshman year.

She swam in the fall and did not compete in cross country, so Miles wasn’t sure how she’d fit in on the track or what events suited her best.

He knows now.

Coleman, a junior, has turned into one of the state’s top 800-meter runners and will showcase her talents Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 state meet in La Crosse.

Coleman is seeded fourth in the 800 and leads a strong contingent of Craig and Janesville Parker athletes competing in the state meet.

Miles believes Coleman has only scratched the surface talent-wise.

”Rylee really hasn’t been pushed the last 200 meters the entire season,” Miles said. “She took two seconds off her PR time at the sectional meet and still didn’t really turn it on until the last 100 meters.

”She’ll definitely be tested at state, but I expect her to compete and race at a high level.”

Coleman comes in with a qualifying time of 2:18.10, with Lydia Malacek of Onalaska the top seed with a time of 2:13.56.

Jody Rittenhouse set the Craig school record in the 800 at 2:11 back in 1978. Miles doesn’t think Coleman will break the mark at state, but he’s certain it’s on her radar.

”That record has been around for more than 40 years and will be awfully tough to beat, but Rylee just keeps getting better and better,” Miles said. “She’s a workout fiend who is only going to get bigger and stronger.

”I think she was poised for a big season as a sophomore, but after a week of practice, COVID ended the season.”

Division 2

In the Division 2 state meet Friday, Clinton’s Sylvia Johansen will look to defend her 2019 state title in the 100 meters. The 2020 state meet was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Johansen, a junior, set the Division 2 state record in the 100 with a time of 11.95.

She is seeded second this year at 12.73, with Isabel Roloff of Shawano the top seed at 12.31.

Johansen also qualified in the 200 and was the runner-up at state in the event in 2019.

Also in Division 2, Whitewater senior Trenten Zahn is the top seed in the boys 800 with a time of 1:58.36.

Brodhead/Juda senior Madelyn McIntyre, who finished fourth at the alternate fall state cross country meet, looks to top off a prolific prep career with two more medals. She’s a state qualifier in both the 1,600 and 3,200.

The Division 3 state meet is today.

Orfordville Parkview junior Noah Flood-Elyafi is seeded sixth in boys triple jump.

{h2 style=”text-align: center ”}WIAA state meet{/h2}

At UW-La Crosse

{h2 style=”text-align: center ”}Girls{/h2}

(Area qualifiers with top seeds listed first)

{h2 style=”text-align: center ”}Division 1{/h2}

400—Brooklyn Sandvig, soph., Chippewa Falls, 57.02; Vivian Ford, jr., Badger, 1:01.53; Lily Cooper, soph., Elkhorn, 1:02.3

800—Lydia Malacek, sr., Onalaska, 2:13.56; Rylee Coleman, jr., Janesville Craig, 2:18.10

1600—Summer Schuster, soph., Slinger, 5:17.85; Mara Talabac, jr., Milton, 5:27.69

100 high hurdles—Sydney Arndt, jr., Fond du Lac, 14.95; Emilee Booker, sr., Badger, 15.84

300 low hurdles—Brooke Crosby, sr., Sun Prairie, 45.87; Booker, Badger, 46.87

400 relay—Muskego, 49.21; Janesville Parker, 50.65

Long jump—Jaiah Hopf, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran, 18-8.75; Shannon Wulf, sr., Elkhorn, 17-0.25; Jeniyah Everson, soph., Janesville Parker, 16-4

Triple jump—Hopf, Wisconsin Lutheran, 38-3.75; Camryn Knaack, soph., Badger, 34-4.5

Pole vault—Peyton Berryman, jr., Homestead, 13-0; Amber Schoville, jr., Janesville Parker, 10-6

Discus—Danni Langseth, sr., D.C. Everest, 161-9; Jessa Alderman, jr., Janesville Craig, 114-5

{h2 style=”text-align: center ”}Division 2{/h2}

100—Isabel Roloff, jr., Shawano, 12.31; Sylvia Johansen, jr., Clinton, 12.73

200—Eliana Sheplee, fr., Rice Lake, 25.33; Johansen, Clinton, 26.06

800—Nora Gremban, fr., Northland Pines, 2:15.0; Kalena Riemer, fr., Brodhead/Juda, 2:25.29

1600—Nora Gremban, fr., Northland Pines, 4:57.0; Madelyn McIntyre, sr., Brodhead/Juda, 5:15.38

3200—Mikaela Helling, soph., Two Rivers, 11:23.82; Madelyn McIntyre, Brodhead/Juda, 11:35.45; Jessi Salimes, soph., Edgerton, 12:19.44

400 relay—Prescott, 49.65; Whitewater, 51.41; Walworth Big Foot, 52.15

800 relay—Prescott, 1:44.11; Whitewater, 1:49.13

High jump—Kalli Knoble, jr., La Crosse Logan, 5-3; Addison Yates, fr., Brodhead/Juda 5-2; Presley Hasse, sr., Turner, 5-2

Long jump—Kylie McCormick, sr., Xavier, 18-7; Annie Murphy, jr, Big Foot, 17-10; Addison Yates, fr., Brodhead/Juda, 17-4

Triple jump—Celina Lopez, jr., Ripon, 36-11.5; Murphy, Big Foot, 36-10

{h1 style=”text-align: center ”}Boys{/h1}

{h2 style=”text-align: center ”}Division 1{/h2}

1600—Joshua Truchon, sr., West Allis Hale, 4:17.31; Jackson Albanese, soph., Badger, 4:35.85; Angel Toribio, jr., Badger, 4:39.51

400—Zachary Zenner, sr., Oconomowoc, 49.21; Seth Linnenmann, sr., Badger, 51.23

3200—Joshua Truchon, sr., West Allis Hale, 9:14.58; Bryan Bloomquist, sr., Janesville Craig, 9:45.62 Jackson Albanese, soph., Badger, 9:46.51

400 relay—Oshkosh West, 42.6; Elkhorn, 43.45; Badger, 44.01

800 relay—Mukwonago, 1:29.73; Elkhorn, 1:30.42

High jump—Nathan Andringa, sr., Waukesha West, 6-6; Garrett Bladl, soph., Milton, 6-2; Ke’Shawn Pritchard, sr., Janesville Parker, 6-0

Long jump—Landon Peterson, sr., Onalaska, 23-2.25; Tre Sanda, jr., Janesville Parker, 21-1

Triple jump—JV Myles, soph., Germantown, 46-9; Brian Reigle, sr., Elkhorn, 41-11

Shot put—Quinten Wynn, sr., Kimberly, 58-11.75; Abiathar Curry, jr., Janesville Parker, 49-8

{h2 style=”text-align: center ”}Division 2{/h2}

400—Luke Vance, sr., G-E-T, 49.84; Lucas Norland, sr., Edgerton 51.08

800—Trenten Zahn, sr., Whitewater, 1:58.36

1600—Shane Griepentrog, jr., Valders, 4:16.28; Riley Siltman, sr., Evansville, 4:28.83

3200—Griepentrog, Valders, 9:35.81; Siltman, Evansville, 9:53.47

High jump—Kyle Wisniewski, soph., New London, 6-8; Josiah Engen, jr., Brodhead/Juda, 6-1

Long jump—Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi, 23-0; Camden Combs, jr., Turner, 22-2

Triple jump—Combs, Turner, 45-6.5; Tyler Wilson, jr., Big Foot, 43-6.25

Pole vault—Luke Haase, jr., Osceola, 14-6; Kaden Rambatt, fr., Big Foot, 14-0; Jack Neupert, sr., Turner, 13-3

Discus—Nathan Gribble, sr., West Salem, 159-2; Caleb Bauer, sr., Clinton, 136-6

{h2 style=”text-align: center ”}Division 3{/h2}

Triple jump—Ethan Tratz, jr., Wild Rose, 44-1.75; Noah Flood-Elyafi, 42-4

{h1 style=”text-align: center ”}Wheelchair{/h1}

{h2 style=”text-align: center ”}All Divisions{/h2}

100—Travis Beckler, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran, Isaac Morris, sr., Parkview, 21.52; Avery Caputo, jr., Whitewater, 31.78

400—Noah Eckelberg, sr., Columbus Catholic, 1:00.47; Rachel Cleaver, soph., Turner, 1:35.59; Caputo, Whitewater, 1:38.27

800—Eckelberg, Columbus Catholic, 2:07.09; Cleaver, Turner, 3:20.21; Morris, Parkview, 3:32.96

1600—Noah Eckelberg, sr., Columbus Catholic, 4:32.32; Morris, Parkview, 6:38.33

Shot put—Eckelberg, Columbus Catholic, 26-3; Morris, Parkview, 25-1; Cleaver, Turner, 15-5