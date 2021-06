The loaded mango margarita snowcone at Snow on the Rox comes with a drizzle of housemade chamoy. With temperatures rising and COVID cases going down, summertime fun is back, and that means shaved ice. (We have a low bar for fun around here.) Unfortunately, East Dallas’ favorite spot for the treat, Ruby’s Sno-balls, posted a note on their Facebook page about location issues hindering them from serving the community.