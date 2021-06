My 9-year-old became obsessed with germs ever since the pandemic. He constantly washes his hands and asks me if random things can get him seriously sick. I thought his phobia would die down as soon as things started getting better, but it hasn't. If anything, he seems even more scared about reentering the world. The other day he broke down in tears thinking we'd send him to camp this summer. I am really worried. Is there anything my husband and I can do to help him get over this fear? Mom of a Germaphobe.