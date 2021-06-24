Cancel
COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 24 June

By Joe Myers
World Economic Forum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis daily round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top stories: Brazil sets single-day record for COVID-19 cases; New South Wales faces 'scariest period' since pandemic outbreak; Over...

www.weforum.org
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Coronavirus delta variant spreading rapidly in the United States

(HealthDay)—The delta variant of the coronavirus that once crippled India now accounts for 20 percent of infections in the United States, Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday. The percentage of the highly transmissible and potentially more dangerous variant doubled in...
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

Infectious Disease Expert Warns 'We’re Not Done With This Virus At All'

Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm warned on Friday of the possibility of “substantial” local and regionalized surges of COVID-19, telling CNN’s Poppy Harlow that “we’re not done with this virus at all.”. Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, doubted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Virus outpaces vaccines, a sobering milestone, a new variant: What to know about Covid-19 this week

This is the weekly edition of CNN's coronavirus newsletter. Look out for your roundup every Wednesday. If you haven't subscribed yet, sign up here. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the spread of coronavirus is moving faster than the global vaccine rollout, adding that a Group of Seven (G7) pledge to donate hundreds of millions of shots falls short of what is needed now. "I welcome the announcement that G7 countries will donate 870 million vaccine doses ... This is a big help, but we need more, and we need them faster," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday. A global decline in cases has masked a rise in infections and deaths in regions such as Africa, which has the "least access to vaccines, diagnostics and oxygen," he added. Vaccines are also vital to counter new coronavirus variants, such as the recently designated Lambda, or C.37, first detected in Peru and now associated with "substantive rates of community transmission in multiple" countries in the region, the WHO said.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Coronavirus Cabinet to Mull New COVID-19 Restrictions on Sunday

Israeli health officials are mulling a recommendation for a return to mandating masks outdoors as well, according to a report Saturday by Channel 12 News. The Health Ministry is also considering the possibility it will be necessary to reimpose other restrictions as well, such as limits on the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Public HealthSlate

Vietnam Detects New Highly Transmissible Coronavirus Variant

Vietnam says it has discovered a new coronavirus variant that is highly transmissible and could help explain the recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the country. Vietnam’s health authorities carried out genetic sequencing and determined the new variant was a mixture of the COVID-19 strains that were first detected in the United Kingdom and India. “That the new one is an Indian variant with mutations that originally belong to the UK variant is very dangerous,” Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said at a government meeting. Long said that lab tests suggest this new variant could spread more easily. “The characteristic of this strain is that it spreads quickly in the air,” he added. “The concentration of virus in the throat fluid increases rapidly and spreads very strongly to the surrounding environment.”
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public Healthnewspressnow.com

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Does the rise of the delta coronavirus variant concern you?

Health experts say the delta coronavirus variant that hit India hard is on its way to becoming the dominant strain in the United States. Some evidence suggests the variant might cause more severe cases of COVID-19 in people who are not vaccinated. However, the rates of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus remain well below their winter peaks and vaccination numbers keep going up -- albeit slowly.