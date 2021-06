Mid-way through June, and the 2021 baseball season has come to an end for the Akron Rams. CHSAA released its regional/state bracket Sunday and the Rams were unfortunately not part of the 24 teams qualifying for postseason play, bringing their season to an end with a 3-13 record. Kacyn Kessinger and Jacob Miller were the two dedicated seniors on the roster, giving time to the team nearly a month after graduating high school.