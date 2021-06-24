Vaccinated players who miss games with COVID-19 will still receive per-game roster bonuses
The NFL and the NFL Players Association have given players another good reason to get vaccinated. The league and the players’ union have agreed that if a fully vaccinated player gets COVID-19 anyway, that player will still receive any per-game roster bonuses called for in his contract in games he misses. Unvaccinated players who miss games with COVID-19 will not receive per-game roster bonuses.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com