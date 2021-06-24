Cancel
Vaccinated players who miss games with COVID-19 will still receive per-game roster bonuses

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL and the NFL Players Association have given players another good reason to get vaccinated. The league and the players’ union have agreed that if a fully vaccinated player gets COVID-19 anyway, that player will still receive any per-game roster bonuses called for in his contract in games he misses. Unvaccinated players who miss games with COVID-19 will not receive per-game roster bonuses.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
