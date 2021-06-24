Vaccinated players who miss games with COVID-19 will still receive per-game roster bonuses

The biggest storyline for the New Orleans Saints entering training camp is the quarterback battle. Who will be the successor to Drew Brees — Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill?. Both guys are no stranger to the Saints, as Hill is entering year five with the organization and Winston is heading into his sophomore season in the Big Easy. Hill was the one who was handed the reigns to the offense when Brees went down with an injury last year but Winston has, in most cases, been the favorite to win the job for the 2021 season.