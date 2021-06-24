Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Which mulch is best for plants? This science fair winner has the results [video]

By ERIN NEGLEY
Lancaster Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding mulch to your garden will keep back weeds and keep soil cooler even on the hottest days. But does mulch help plants grow better?. Amelia Argyropoulos of Lancaster looked into that question. She compared plants growing in commercial shredded wood mulch, homemade shredded paper mulch and no mulch. Her research won second place in the junior plant science division in the 2021 North Museum Science and Engineering Fair.

lancasteronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Lancaster, PA
Lifestyle
City
Lancaster, PA
City
Wood, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fair#Plant Science#Plants#Sacred Heart School#Penn State Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Science
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...