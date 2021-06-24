Which mulch is best for plants? This science fair winner has the results [video]

Adding mulch to your garden will keep back weeds and keep soil cooler even on the hottest days. But does mulch help plants grow better?. Amelia Argyropoulos of Lancaster looked into that question. She compared plants growing in commercial shredded wood mulch, homemade shredded paper mulch and no mulch. Her research won second place in the junior plant science division in the 2021 North Museum Science and Engineering Fair.