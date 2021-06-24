Cancel
Carson City, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-25 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Watch for areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Showers and Thunderstorms This Evening Another round of showers is approaching western Nevada this evening with wetting rains likely for Reno, Carson City, and Minden through 7pm. Plan for brief moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with these storms through tonight. There are still outflow winds kicking up localized dust in some areas across western Nevada this evening, so be aware for rapidly changing visibilities and conditions.

