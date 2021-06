The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is celebrating the 5th anniversary of the Regional Farmers' Market. A month's-worth of events marking the occasion began on June 5th with the coronation of the Broome County Dairy Princess, recognizing Dairy Month. Last Saturday, June 12, featured locally produced ice cream and planting sessions with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners. June 19, the Market will feature recycling programs and composting ideas and a chance for the public to donate excess garden produce to Binghamton Food Rescue for redistribution. The celebration culminates with a performance by the Alpha Brass Band on June 26.