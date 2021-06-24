Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

Antarctic Circumpolar Current flows more rapidly in warm phases

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. Our planet's strongest ocean current, which circulates around Antarctica, plays a major role in determining the transport of heat, salt and nutrients in the ocean. An international research team led by the Alfred Wegener Institute has now evaluated sediment samples from the Drake Passage. Their findings: during the last interglacial period, the water flowed more rapidly than it does today. This could be a blueprint for the future and have global consequences. For example, the Southern Ocean's capacity to absorb CO2 could decrease, which would in turn intensify climate change. The study has now been published in the journal Nature Communications.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctic Peninsula#Nature Communications#Acc#Polar And Marine Research#Passage#Awi#Eemian#Circumpolar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earth Science
News Break
Science
News Break
Global Warming
Related
Earth Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Antarctic Ozone Pollution Has Increased

Ozone is a pollutant at ground level, but very high in the atmosphere’s “ozone layer,” it absorbs damaging ultraviolet radiation. Past studies have examined ozone levels in the Southern Hemisphere, but little is known about levels of the molecule in Antarctica over long periods. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have analyzed more than 25 years of Antarctic data, finding that concentrations near the ground arose from both natural and human-related sources.
Earth Sciencewateronline.com

Antarctic Glacier May Be More Stable Than Initially Feared

A new international study sheds light on the future of the massive Thwaites Glacier and other ice sheets. The world’s largest ice sheets may be in less danger of sudden collapse than previously predicted, according to new findings led by the University of Michigan, in partnership with the University of St Andrews as part of the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration.
Environmentbeachcomber.news

As the Earth Warms

On the very first day June – for many of us the perceived start of the summer season – I was greeted with a most unsettling newspaper headline: “Climate change causes 37% of global heat deaths, study finds.”. If this were not sufficiently devastating, the article reports the following: “but...
ScienceNature.com

Orbital- and millennial-scale Antarctic Circumpolar Current variability in Drake Passage over the past 140,000 years

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC) plays a crucial role in global ocean circulation by fostering deep-water upwelling and formation of new water masses. On geological time-scales, ACC variations are poorly constrained beyond the last glacial. Here, we reconstruct changes in ACC strength in the central Drake Passage in vicinity of the modern Polar Front over a complete glacial-interglacial cycle (i.e., the past 140,000 years), based on sediment grain-size and geochemical characteristics. We found significant glacial-interglacial changes of ACC flow speed, with weakened current strength during glacials and a stronger circulation in interglacials. Superimposed on these orbital-scale changes are high-amplitude millennial-scale fluctuations, with ACC strength maxima correlating with diatom-based Antarctic winter sea-ice minima, particularly during full glacial conditions. We infer that the ACC is closely linked to Southern Hemisphere millennial-scale climate oscillations, amplified through Antarctic sea ice extent changes. These strong ACC variations modulated Pacific-Atlantic water exchange via the “cold water route” and potentially affected the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation and marine carbon storage.
EnvironmentNature.com

Dominant role of vertical air flows in the unprecedented warming on the Antarctic Peninsula in February 2020

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 133 (2021) Cite this article. Near-surface air temperature at the Argentinian research base Esperanza on the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula reached 18.3 °C on 6 February 2020, which is the highest temperature ever recorded on the entire Antarctic continent. Here we use weather observations since 1973 together with the ERA5 reanalysis to investigate the circulation that shaped the 2020 event, and its context over the past decades. We find that, during the 2020 event, a high-pressure ridge over the 40°-100°W sector and a blocking high on the Drake Passage led to an anticyclonic circulation that brought warm and moist air from the Pacific Ocean to the Antarctic Peninsula. Vertical air flows in a foehn warming event dominated by sensible heat and radiation made the largest contribution to the abrupt warming. A further analysis with 196 extreme warm events in austral summer between 1973 and 2020 suggests that the mechanisms behind the 2020 event form one of the two most common clusters of the events, exhibiting that most of the extreme warm events at Esperanza station are linked to air masses originating over the Pacific Ocean.
Scienceknowridge.com

World’s lakes are losing oxygen rapidly as planet warms

Oxygen levels in the world’s temperate freshwater lakes are declining rapidly — faster than in the oceans — a trend driven largely by climate change that threatens freshwater biodiversity and drinking water quality. U.S. National Science Foundation-funded research published in Nature found that oxygen levels in surveyed lakes across the...
EntertainmentAGU Blogosphere

#AntarcticLog: Happy Antarctic Midwinter!

#AntarcticLog is a series of comics by Karen Romano Young. You can find the originals here. That’s what we think of when we envision Antarctica. But it hasn’t always been this cold. Despite its distance from the equator, it was still connected to the world ocean. Millions of years ago,...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Sensitivity of multi-PMT Optical Modules in Antarctic Ice to Supernova Neutrinos of MeV energy

For the next generation of neutrino telescopes at the South Pole new optical sensors with a segmented photosensitive area are being developed. These sensors will significantly increase the detectors' sensitivity not only to high-energy astrophysical neutrinos, but also to neutrinos in the MeV energy range, such as those produced in supernovae during core collapse. These low-energy neutrinos can provide a detailed picture of the events that follow the collapse of the stellar core, thus verifying and improving our understanding of these massive explosions. The new sensor design has the potential to enable event-based detection of MeV neutrinos with a single sensor while effectively suppressing background. This paper presents the results of studies on the sensitivity of such a segmented sensor to MeV neutrinos and, for the first time, the potential of a corresponding detector in the deep ice at the South Pole for the detection of extra-galactic core-collapse supernovae (CCSN). We find that using coincidence conditions between the photocathode segments within a sensor we can detect a CCSN with a progenitor mass of $27\ \mathrm{M}_{\odot}$ up to a distance of $370\,\mathrm{kpc}$ with a false detection rate of $0.4$ per year. If the arrival burst time is known from an independent observation with $\delta t = 1\,\mathrm{h}$, such CCSN can be detected with a probability of $50\%$ at [407, 341]$\,$kpc distance with a certainty of [3.2, 4.9]$\,\sigma$ that the signal was not produced by background fluctuations.
WildlifeEurekAlert

DNA data and modelling reveal potential spread of invasive species

Scientists at the University of Southampton have found that a marine invasive species - a sea squirt that lives on rocky shores - could spread along 3,500 kilometres of South American coastline if climate change or human activities alter sea conditions. The researchers - working with colleagues at Pontificia Universidad...
Environmentlabroots.com

Rising Temps Seem to Limit Vegetation's Access to Water, Reducing Growth

A new study using data from the past 30 years has suggested that as global temperatures rise, vegetation is getting access to less water, and that's limiting its growth. Vegetation is a major influence on Earth's systems of carbon and water cycling, which both affect temperature. The findings have been reported in Nature Communications.
Earth ScienceScience Daily

New model simulates the tsunamis caused by iceberg calving

Source: Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne. A team of scientists has developed a new model for simulating both iceberg calving and the tsunamis that are triggered as a result. Their method can help improve hazard assessment in coastal areas and refine the empirical calving models used to evaluate rising sea levels.
Earth Sciencegranthshala.com

Huge Antarctic lake has suddenly DISAPPEARED: Body containing up to 750 million cubic metres of water is lost to the ocean after draining in less than a week, radar images reveal

A huge ice-capped lake in the East Antarctic disappeared in less than a week, potentially due to climate change, a new study suggests. Researchers used radar images to track a rapid melting event at the Emery Ice Shelf that occurred in June 2019 during the Antarctic winter. Scientists believe the...
Earth ScienceNature.com

Rapid decline in Antarctic sea ice in recent years hints at future change

Following years of record highs, an unexpected and precipitous reduction in Antarctic sea-ice extent started in 2016. This decline, lasting three years, was the most pronounced of the satellite era, equivalent to 30 years of sea-ice loss in the Arctic. Here, we synthesize recent work showing this sea-ice reduction probably resulted from the interaction of a decades-long ocean warming trend and an early spring southward advection of atmospheric heat, with an exceptional weakening of the Southern Hemisphere mid-latitude westerlies in late spring. We discuss what this event reveals about the underlying atmospheric and oceanic dynamical processes that control sea ice in the region and the ways in which shifting climate variability and remote forcings, especially from the tropics, influence these processes. Knowledge gaps show that further work is needed to improve future projections of changes in one of the largest seasonal phenomena on the planet.
Wildlifenews-oceanacidification-icc.org

Chapter 13 – the future of Atlantic walrus in a rapidly warming Arctic

The walrus (Odobenus rosmarus) is classified as a focal ecosystem component of the Arctic, defined as a biological element that is considered central to the functioning of an ecosystem, is of major importance to Arctic residents and/or is likely to be a good proxy for short- and long-term changes in the environment. The Arctic is undergoing large-scale environmental changes due to rapid global warming, including a marked reduction of sea ice in several areas inhabited by walruses. This chapter reviews how walruses already have been affected by global warming, or likely will be in the future. Specifically, we review the effects on walruses of projected changes in sea ice cover, marine productivity, ocean acidification, predation, pathogens and ultraviolet radiation, whereas changes in human activity patterns are discussed elsewhere in this volume. We find that, while the Pacific walrus seems to experience negative effects of warming and decrease in sea ice, the Atlantic walruses may be less affected; also in comparison to other ice-associated pinnipeds. Hence, we concur with previous assessments that the walrus is likely to survive into the future; at least in areas where human disturbance is minimal, and suitable terrestrial haul-outs are close enough to their feeding grounds.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Huge dust storm caught on satellite heading for the Americas

A huge Saharan dust storm has been captured on satellite heading for the Americas.Experts at NASA Earth Observatory say that the strong winds blew across Mali and Mauritania earlier this month, sweeping desert dust over Senegal and The Gambia and into the Atlantic.The NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite on 4 June and by 7 June the dust cloud was seen moving through the central Atlantic region.This storm comes one year after NASA satellites captured the largest dust storm for 20 years which covered the Caribbean Sea during June 2020.During that storm, satellite and ground sensors measured the highest concentration of dust...