Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-25 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Watch for areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Thunderstorms Continue Over the Sierra and Parts of Western NV Doppler radar indicates scattered thunderstorms forming across the Sierra and western Nevada. Most of these storms are developing along a convergence zone south of I-80 to the Sierra crest. A few stronger storms are moving into some eastern CA counties as well as southern Washoe, southeastern Pershing, and Churchill counties at this time. Brief moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph are still possible with these storms. Across parts of western NV multiple outflow boundaries from individual storms are producing wind gusts that could create low visibilities due to blowing dust.