Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin East central Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin West central Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 403 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Iron River, or 33 miles east of Superior, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ino around 420 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Benoit. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iron River, WI
County
Bayfield County, WI
County
Douglas County, WI
City
Benoit, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Superior, WI
City
Bayfield, WI
City
Ashland, WI
County
Ashland County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...