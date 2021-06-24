Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 04:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin East central Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin West central Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 403 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Iron River, or 33 miles east of Superior, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ino around 420 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Benoit. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH