Water vole genome will help boost conservation of one of UK's most endangered mammals

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

A new tool to help conserve one of the UK's most threatened mammals has been released today, with the publication of the first high-quality reference genome for the European water vole. The genome was generated by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, in collaboration with animal conservation charity the Wildwood Trust, as part of the Darwin Tree of Life Project.

www.eurekalert.org
