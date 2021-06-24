Cancel
Former Developmental Talent Melissa Coates Passes Away At Her Age 50

By Esmond Harmon
theclevelandamerican.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur lovable and most famous contestant melissa coates was passing away at her 50. She is a super genuine character in the industry. She has generally had more attachments with the Sabu in her career. It is a very sad loss to us and there is no cause for confirming her death. She was the former WWE developmental talent and she also celebrated her 50th birthday in recent days.

www.theclevelandamerican.com
