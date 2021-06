High Tide Inc. (" High Tide" or the " Company") (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce that it is taking another step towards solidifying itself as the leader within the U.S. e-commerce marketplace for consumption accessories by entering into a definitive agreement (the " Acquisition Agreement") pursuant to which High Tide USA Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of the Company, will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of DHC Supply LLC (the " Transaction") operating as Daily High Club (" Daily High Club").