Las Vegas, NV

Curtain Up: Blue Man Group, Pitbull, Jason Aldean and more Vegas showbiz news

By Brock Radke
Las Vegas Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Man Group, a Las Vegas Strip fixture for more than two decades, is back on the scene tonight at 8 p.m., reopening its colorful, musical spectacular in its Atrium Level showroom at Luxor. The comeback is also being celebrated with a pop-up experience at Luxor’s lobby at 5 p.m. Friday, featuring interactive elements from the show and “immersive disturbances,” and the famed Luxor Sky Beam will turn blue for the next couple of days to mark the occasion.

