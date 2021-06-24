Curtain Up: Blue Man Group, Pitbull, Jason Aldean and more Vegas showbiz news

The Blue Man Group, a Las Vegas Strip fixture for more than two decades, is back on the scene tonight at 8 p.m., reopening its colorful, musical spectacular in its Atrium Level showroom at Luxor. The comeback is also being celebrated with a pop-up experience at Luxor’s lobby at 5 p.m. Friday, featuring interactive elements from the show and “immersive disturbances,” and the famed Luxor Sky Beam will turn blue for the next couple of days to mark the occasion.