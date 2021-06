It may be small and unassuming, but the bucket hat has long been one of the most hotly debated accessories in menswear. People either love it or hate it. There is no in-between. Why? Probably because it’s so tricky to pull off. Get it right and you’re the coolest guy at the festival; get it wrong and you’re his dad. But that’s exactly why you should give the bucket hat a chance. Yes, it can look disastrous, but the potential rewards are worth the risk.