Fans of MTV’s "Jersey Shore'' have seen Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi party hard on the sands of Seaside and South Beach, but what happens when she arrives in the Poconos?. After a long hiatus, Snooki shocked her castmates on last week’s "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,'' which aired June 17. It was her first time back with the crew after announcing she was leaving the franchise in 2019.