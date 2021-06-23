24005 Old Dobbin Plantersville Road

Bathroom(s): 6.0 Total Area: 5899 Sq. Ft. Outstanding custom home on 8.13 acres in Perfection Ranch! Neighborhood amenities include a 10 acre stocked fishing lake, tennis court, lighted indoor horse arena, 5 acre jump field, and climate controlled party room. Gated entry, circular drive, 4 car garage, multiple outbuildings for horses w/electrical and water, 60 ft. wood and steel extended height round pen, 1/4 acre pond with island, well with water softener, whole house generator, and 90% of this property is irrigated. Covered front porch, open concept main living area with wood beam ceiling, propane fireplace and built-in 400 gallon fish tank; island kitchen with quartz counters, 2 dishwashers, wine chiller, and double oven opens to the dining with built-in seating and scenic acreage views; adjacent to the kitchen is a bonus room; owner's retreat and 2nd guest suite down; private study; gameroom with kitchenette, dining area and two bedrooms up; casita with full bath; backyard features a 40 ft. lap pool, hot tub and sun shelf.