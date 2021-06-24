Prato’s classic dishes, new fare, ‘Cheers’-like aura offer a warm embrace | Review

New on the pizza menu: the Cipollotto e Vodka, featuring vodka sauce, scamorza, cherry tomatoes and olive tapenade. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel

I basically needed a hug. It was just that kind of an evening. I had left a party — a celebration of life — and while it was overflowing with love and laughter, there was also a great wave of loss and sadness. I had actual hugs in spades from those at the party, plus the personal hugger who came with. But I was hungry. And I wanted the food to hug me, too.

I don’t get to revisit many restaurants in my line of work. Even the ones I know and love. But on this night, I had no interest in exploration or the latest and greatest. I wanted comfort. And so, late on a Monday evening, I found myself at Prato.

Every outside table was full, and the busy murmur inside felt friendly and warm. The hostess said it would be 10-or-so minutes for a table, but there were a few seats at the bar, so we sidled up.

I ordered the Cetriolo cocktail — a longtime favorite — and for the first time in at least two years, I didn’t look at a menu. I was an old fan at an old band’s show: I didn’t want the new stuff. Just the classics. Like the mustard spaghettini.

It hasn’t been on the menu since the very beginning — Prato’s been packing ‘em in on Mondays and every other night since November 2012 — but when they added the dish the following year, it was a runaway hit.

“Within two months, we knew it wasn’t going anywhere,” says executive chef/partner Brandon McGlamery.

Plates like this one — which melds the cheesy-spicy comfort kick of a traditional cacio e pepe and the salty, creamy goodness of carbonara, then throws your palate a curveball with piquant mustard and balsamic bite — are what McGlamery calls “golden handcuffs.” All at once a gift from the restaurant gods and a life sentence.

“When we first opened, it was our intent to have maybe 65-70% of the menu stay the same all the time,” says McGlamery. Nine years later, he and operating partner Tim Noelke put the permanent plates at a solid 80 percent.

“Those dishes are never coming off,” McGlamery says, chuckling. “And the funny thing is that there were dishes that we thought would be the ones that ran the distance, and we don’t have many of those anymore because things like the mustard spaghettini rotated in and were just that powerful.”

The Campagna salad ($11), with its house-cured, wood-roasted pancetta tesa, is another. The meatballs, too ($12.50). And the Widowmaker pizza — which I’ve been writing about since well before my Sentinel tenure — is locked in hard, with nutty notes and licorice-laced fennel sausage and the sunshine-yellow gravy of egg yolk.

Ingredients, they say, are part of the torchbearers’ makeup.

“We try to buy the very best products we can get our hands on,” says McGlamery. “We can buy pizza flour that’s made in Utah for half the cost of what we buy now. Our pasta flour is imported from Modena and three times the cost of what we could be buying.”

Prato has a “pasta room” where chefs make dough, extrude and cut on the daily. And food costs these days — everything from tomatoes to flour and meats of all stripes — are through the roof, worldwide.

“Our ingredients don’t change,” he says. “We’re trying to handle it and not buckle in making Prato an unaffordable place to eat.”

Pastas are clocking in at $9/$17 these days; pizzas (shareable for two to three, depending on what else you order) at $16.

Prato’s pastas are toothy amid tosses textured, all at once rustic — the chew of the speck in the spaghettini — and refined, e.g. the nuttiness of a new add, the green garlic ravioli, a must-share offering with lusciously melted onions, chopped snap peas and a counterpoint of crunch from its dramatic toasted topper of inky black rice.

Ah, yes, that 20 percent is still the chefs’ playground. Ravioli changes seasonally, as do one or two items on each section of the menu. Other new tastes include black truffle arancini ($14), summery watermelon and feta salad ($13) and the cipollotto e vodka pizza, with its briny olive tapenade and mellow scamorza cheese. There are no bad pies at Prato for one reason: The crust (my universal most important thing ever) has always been exemplary in my three other favorite c-words — crack, chew and char. What goes on it is subjective.

Nightly pre-dinner hour chefs’ tastings of every single dish are as sacrosanct as the superstars that keep customers coming back, says McGlamery.

“When you go to Balthazar in New York, you want that poached egg salad (the frisée aux lardons) Lyonnaise-style. You want your steak frites with marrow butter. That’s what sears places like that into your memory bank,” McGlamery says. We won’t allow a dish to suffer if we can’t perform at our highest level and replicate it.”

And so, every night, the chefs are tasting, discussing where each dish is and where it needs to be.

While Prato hasn’t felt the pinch of the employment shortage as painfully as other venues, they’re always looking for fresh, friendly faces.

“Hiring the right people and training is key,” says Noelke, whose policy is to overinvest on the front end. “It’s like bootcamp when you come to train with us. It’s not easy. It weeds out those who aren’t serious and those who are in it to win it.”

They spend money on very talented people, says McGlamery. “And so, they often stay with us for a very long time — front of house and back. We pride ourselves on that and it allows us to have easier lives because we don’t have a revolving door, and repeat customers because they know what they’re going to get.”

Low turnover means the clientele can build relationships with the staff.

“And I think that’s part of the staying power,” McGlamery reasons. “I hate to use the ‘Cheers’ cliché, but everyone knows their names, and if not, they do a great job of making them feel special. It’s one of the great auras about the place.”

No one knew my name, but I can’t disagree. The only miss for me was that Cetriolo cocktail, which seemed sweeter than I remembered it. Maybe the bartender had a heavy hand with the simple syrup, but the mason jar of premixed negroni in my fridge supports McGlamery’s playful suggestion that a year-plus of the global pandemic has seen my preferences evolve.

Perhaps I like my booze a little boozier these days. Evolution is a good thing (unless you’re my liver), but so, too, is foreseeable comfort — a good kind of predictability.

Being full on a Monday night with the world just emerging from what felt like the end of it means Prato seems to have struck that balance.

If you go: 124 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park; 407-262-0050; prato-wp.com

