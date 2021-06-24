Time for a Timber reality check

This amazing home is ideally located at The Circle, steps to the ABCC Clubhouse. Everyone who visits is startled by the size of this Cottage-appearing luxury home and by the high ceilings, custom woodwork, white oak flooring and lighting throughout. Two Offices frame the Foyer. Great Room is open to the Kitchen. Step onto the large Lanai w/piped gas for grill and view of the 3rd Tee. The Chef's Kitchen features Jenn-Aire Appliances, Gas Range and Ceiling-height Cabinetry. The separate spacious DR is large enough for the 7-foot circular Dining Table. The spacious Owners Suite overlooks the secluded slate patio. Step from the Great Room to a separate living area with a Family Room and 2 BR & 2 BA, a private oasis perfect for family or guests. Included ABCC Social Membership! see moreTwo fees for Homeowners. HOA: $747.78 per year. ABCC: $260 per month. This includes pool, fitness and clubhouse. Tennis and Golf may be available for extra fee. Umbrella appliance home warranty with Home 2-10 thru April 2022. Also, Jenn-Air appliance warrantees through April 2022. Homepowners are licensed real estate agents.