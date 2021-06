Photographer and artist Joey Quiroga explores the beauty of the upper Texas coast. “Every flag has a name.” Each of the 38,000 flags on the grounds of Sagemont Church in Houston represents a fallen Texas service member from every battle from the Republic of Texas’ earliest days in 1836 to now. Visitors can add the names of fallen loved ones to a Memorial Wall at the church grounds, 11300 Sam Houston Parkway E. The church displays the flags on Memorial Day.