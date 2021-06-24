Learning to Write About Your Own Children

When I write a novel, my goal is to get out of my own way and give myself to the characters, which can make it both a painful and revelatory process, but one that always leaves me feeling more expansive. Invariably I feel like I come out the other end an improved, more experienced person somehow—a better husband, a better dad, a better friend—having learned lessons and overcome obstacles, not just on the page, but in my heart and mind, as though I had lived the experience of the novel myself. For the whole enterprise to work, I’ve got to allow myself to be vulnerable. This is where things got sticky writing Legends of the North Cascades.