Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Learning to Write About Your Own Children

By Wayne Miller
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after my daughter was born in 2011, I was on the phone with one of my closest poetry friends, who said to me in passing, “So, are you going to become one of those poetry parents now, who only writes poems about his kids?”. He was joking around. But...

lithub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Tennessee StateDaily Times

East Tennessee native writes children's book

Angie Eason, an East Tennessee native and graduate of the University of Tennessee, has written and self-published her debut children’s book, “The Grands Go — Oh No! The Great Smoky Mountains,” that has debuted on Amazon Children’s Books as a No. 1 new release. “The Grands Go — Oh No!”...
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

5 Writing Lessons Re-Learned

Have you ever noticed that certain writing lessons and life lessons resurface so you can learn them again or master them? That happened to me the other day. And here are the powerful lessons that came to me just when I needed them most. Perhaps they will help you in your writing life as well.
Family Relationshipsnarratively.com

The Single Father Writing Candidly about Parenthood

From his work as a blogger, writer and editor, Kern Carter boasts several titles. None, however, may be so prevalent—in both his life and work—than his role as a single dad. His latest essay on the difficulties and delights of solo parenting was published on Narratively this week. Kern sat...
Family RelationshipsLiterary Hub

When an Avowed Helicopter Parent Writes a Novel About Imperiled Children

When I write a novel, my goal is to get out of my own way and give myself to the characters, which can make it both a painful and revelatory process, but one that always leaves me feeling more expansive. Invariably I feel like I come out the other end an improved, more experienced person somehow—a better husband, a better dad, a better friend—having learned lessons and overcome obstacles, not just on the page, but in my heart and mind, as though I had lived the experience of the novel myself. For the whole enterprise to work, I’ve got to allow myself to be vulnerable. This is where things got sticky writing Legends of the North Cascades.
ReligionGoshen News

THE REV. BOB KULP: Children write letters to God

As you read the Gospels, you get the distinct impression that Jesus really loves children. However, his disciples were often irritated with and even rebuked parents for bringing their little ones to the Savior to be held and blessed. Greatly displeased, Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me and do not forbid them for such is the Kingdom of God. Whoever does not receive the Kingdom of God as a little child will by no means enter it” (Luke 18:16-17). He then proceeded to individually hold, touch and bless each child. Are you bringing your children and grandchildren to Jesus? Have you received Jesus as a humble child?
Kidstimeforkids.com

Kids Write About the Pandemic

What has the last year been like for you? We asked TIME for Kids readers and TFK Kid Reporters, past and present, to think about the pandemic. How has it changed our lives? Most of you wrote to us about remote learning and virtual playdates. Many of you wrote about new hobbies or pets. Some of you described hard times faced by you and your family.
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

What I Learned From Writing A Book

I had a few reasons for deciding to write a book about copywriting. The first was personal fulfilment: it was a good way to consolidate what I had learned. Secondly, professional recognition: I was looking for a new job at the time and a book is far more impressive than a CV. And finally, vanity: having an actual printed book with your name on the front feels awesome.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WFAE

SouthBound: Cate Doty On What She Learned From Writing About Weddings -- And From Falling In Love

Today we’re talking about the thing called love with my guest Cate Doty. She’s a Southerner, a University of North Carolina grad who now lives in Raleigh. But she spent a key period of her career working on the wedding desk of The New York Times, writing about the couplings of the rich and powerful … and sometimes other folks, too. And along the way, she fell in love herself.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

7 of the Best Books About Writing

If we’ve seen anything in the last six years in particular, I think it’s safe to say that there seems to be a lack of critical thinking about what we read. (Myself included — it’s easy to let publications that normally align with our views to go unexamined). I think for writers, we are also seeing a shift in the way writing is approached and how we think about the craft, the teaching, and the process of writing.
Books & Literaturereadthereporter.com

From writer to author?

A writer is an artist who paints a picture with her pen instead of a paintbrush. The beauty is still a picture one sees with her mind, using one’s own imagination. When God holds her pen the beauty is magnified. Words are the brushstrokes of the detail of a story.
KidsSeattle Times

For your kids, be honest about your COVID-19 fears

My mother grew up in Prague during World War II amid food shortages and the blare of air raid sirens. Surprisingly, she remembers that time as relatively free of stress and anxiety. She recalls observing her parents like a spy, closely studying how they reacted to each new wartime development. Because her parents stayed calm, projecting confidence that her family would be OK, my mother stayed calm, too. She accepted the challenges as a part of everyday life.
Books & Literaturethe University of Delaware

10 LGBTQIA+ Books for the Young Reader’s Summer Reading List

Selected by Meghann Matwichuk, our children’s literature subject librarian, these picture books and young adult novels will help you celebrate and discover LGBTQIA+ stories and experiences throughout the summer. UD students, faculty and staff can check out these titles through the Library Pickup Service. — Picture Books. by Jessica Love.
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Memories of a Bohemian Childhood

In 2016, Hayden Herrera, now 80, began filling yellow pads in longhand with the story of her unusual, terrible, magical childhood in New York City, Mexico City, and Cape Cod during the 1940s and ’50s. A year later, she began to type the manuscript that became Upper Bohemia. As the...
Books & Literaturetheartofeducation.edu

6 Picture Books to Prompt an Awareness of Self and Others

How do you engage with picture books? Maybe you curl up with a good book and a special kid in your life. You may gather a class to hear a story as they sit on the carpet gazing up at you. Or perhaps, you hold up and read your favorite book over a video call to those you can’t be with in person.
Books & Literaturebaltimorestyle.com

Finding Your Identity Through Writing

Growing up around the music business, music was a constant. When you stripped the sounds away, you were left with the words. Lyrics drew me in. I loved theater as a child and anything expressive. My parents were very supportive and enrolled me in various singing, acting and dance activities. I started writing short poems in lower school at Roland Park Country School.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Wife Commissioned a Portrait of Me. It’s Hideous.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns—your first month is only $1. Dear Prudence,. I recently celebrated a milestone birthday...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Children’s books roundup – the best new picture books and novels

Mermen and pirate mums, things to do and see outside, black British history in songs, plus the best new YA novels. There’s a watery feel to picture books this month. Nen and the Lonely Fisherman (Owlet) by Ian Eagleton and James Mayhew is a lovely, gentle story of friendship and love between a merman, Nen, and Ernest, the fisherman of the title, with a conservationist theme rippling throughout. Mayhew’s light-dappled, tender illustrations are the perfect foil for Eagleton’s quiet, well chosen words.