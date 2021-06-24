Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

Do You Have These Critters in Your Backyard Here in Ocean County, New Jersey?

By Shawn Michaels
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 4 days ago
Summer is back and we are enjoying our outdoor living spaces. Most of us are spending time in our backyards and with the nice weather we get a chance to enjoy the local wildlife....well most of the time lol. There is of course Mr Raccoon who recently stopped by for...

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Clementon, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

After 114 Seasons This NJ Amusement Park Reopens

One of New Jersey’s oldest amusement parks, which has been entertaining families for generations almost became a memory after 114 years. Clementon Lake Park, which sits approximately 47 miles west of the Jersey Shore, in Clementon New Jersey was about to be sold off at auction after previous owners defaulted on the mortgage in 2019.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Iconic And Memorable Manasquan Inlet Favorite On Market For Big Bucks

It's not just the picturesque views of the Manasquan River and Manasquan Inlet or the food or fare that make this establishment so special. It's the memories. Countless families have swung through after a day at Manasquan Beach or Seawatch Beach and ended the night nearby watching fireworks. Countless employees have spent their summers serving food, drink, and deserts while putting smiles on the faces of their customers. Countless memories have been made by, dare I say, millions of locals and tourists over the last 80 years. Now, this great business is up for sale and the price tag is equally memorable.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

What’s The Number One Boardwalk In New Jersey?

If you're from Jersey, you're spending time at the boardwalk in the summer. It's just the way it is. It comes as naturally as raking leaves in the fall or putting up decorations for the holidays in the winter. It's a part of the natural cycle of our year and we love it. The question is, which boardwalk do we love the most? I asked around and got a few different answers.
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Unique! There’s A Brand New Hand Rolled Ice Cream Shop In Seaside Heights, New Jersey

My Friday was awesome... I need a drink! I kicked off the morning on the Asbury Park Boardwalk with Lou & Shannon. It's always a treat getting to work with the Jersey Shore Morning Show. We literally sit on the boardwalk, talk on the radio, and laugh with listeners who stop by. You can't beat it! After wrapping things up on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, I made my way to another legendary Jersey Shore boardwalk, the Seaside Heights boardwalk. I had the great pleasure of broadcasting LIVE with Bud Light at Beachcomer Bar & Grill. We were giving away tickets to Bud Light Beach in Atlantic City, which is the biggest Jersey Shore summer party! The setup at Beachcomer was sweet and I'm truly thankful I get to do what I love at some of the coolest Jersey Shore spots.
EnvironmentPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 27, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning. 14 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph) 12 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots) TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

How To Survive A Shark Attack At The Jersey Shore

We've had A LOT of shark talk over the last week or so at the Jersey Shore and for good reason. If you haven't heard, a Great White Shark was caught just one mile from Seaside Heights and another 800 pound Great White was recently tracked by Ocearch near our shorelines. Experts have been saying that thousands of sharks are swimming though the Jersey Shore coast in an effort to get to warmer waters. While shark attacks are super-rare, it can happen. So, I dug in to find out exactly what to do if you need to survive one.
Toms River, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Delicious Gooey Tray Of Homemade Lasagna Cures Covid19 Hunger

Growing up in an Italian family, food is always a great motivator. It is also used as a way to gain results. A tray of homemade lasagna can always to the trick. Remember the old phrase “the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”? I think an Italian grandmother may have coined that phrase. The statement is basically meant to mean that if a woman wants a man to fall head over heels for her, she needs to cook him a great meal.