Apple's 2022 iPhones could include a cheaper model with a big display

The Apple Watch is designed around the iPhone and, right now, its dependence is practically total. Although if you have a model with 4G data connectivity, you will surely have moments in which it gives you the feeling that the watch is a little more free, but not too much. And the fault lies, among other things, in the apps, which continue to search for the information in its namesake on the phone. With just a few hours left until Apple’s WWDC 2021 begins, there is much information that points in the direction of pointing to watchOS 8 as the moment when those from Cupertino will allow their watches to be a little more independent from the iPhone. , allowing us to manage the content separately from how we have been doing it until now. Contacts, apps and other tools The fact is that the developer Khaos Tian has discovered a profile in the App Store that makes references to unannounced versions of the watch, which have to do with applications such as “Contacts” and ” Tips “, which could be managed directly on the screen of the Apple Watch. Without having to configure them from the smartphone. That would lead us to have a more compact and selective agenda, only for those contacts that are essential in case of emergencies or similar situations. At the end of the day, the occasions in which we wear the watch and not the iPhone could be counted on the fingers of our hand and practically reduced to the moment in which we go out to do sports and we do not want to carry the dead weight of the phone on us. In any case, even if watchOS 8 wants to walk that path of independence from the phone, a little communication will always be necessary to get important information or resources that are part of our day to day. So Apple has decided to loosen that rope that kept the watches tied a little bit, but without actually releasing it. In addition to those references in the watchOS 8 code, other media such as Bloomberg also warn of the arrival of a new application, called “Mind” (mind) and that could be part of the Cupertino health suite. That is, a new tool to help us relax when we have too much stress on us, or some resource focused on mental health, not so much about problems that we may suffer, such as tips on how to stay active, positive and those zen things that are carried so much now.