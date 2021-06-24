Cancel
Apple's 2022 iPhones could include a cheaper model with a big display

By M. Moon
Engadget
 4 days ago

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst who's been historically accurate when it comes to predictions on Apple's future plans, expects the tech giant's iPhone lineup for 2022 to include affordable 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models. According to 9to5Mac, the analyst has released a new investor note in which he said that Apple will launch the two low-end models along with high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 14s next year. Kuo also said that he expects the affordable 6.7-inch model to cost less than $900. At the moment, Apple's only 6.7-inch phone is the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will set buyers back at least $1,099.

