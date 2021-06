At 43, Ludacris is a three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper with a career that spans more than 20 years and includes a number of notable film roles. Yet, none of those accomplishments mean Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, is any more clued in than other parents when it comes to figuring out why kids do the weird things they do. When not topping the charts, Ludacris is busy raising his three daughters — two of whom recently left the rapper struggling to understand why kids are obsessed with farts. Yes, farts.