Cavatappi Winebar – Best host serves the best wine!

There’s one vital step you need to take before that first soul-warming sip of Merlot. And most of us aren’t doing it. If you’re the person that opens and pours your wine only to immediately head to the couch to unwin(e)d, you’re not alone. But if you want to really get the most out of your wine, you need to decant it first. Not directly into your mouth, I hasten to add, but into a wine decanter.