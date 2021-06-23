Cavatappi Winebar – Best host serves the best wine!

The team from Monsieur Touton Selection, Ltd., showcased wines from Domaine Louis Latour during a luncheon trade event at Le Fat Poodle in Greenwich on April 27. On- and off-premise accounts enjoyed a meal paired with renowned French wines from family-run Domaine Louis Latour, now managed by seventh-generation Louis-Fabrice Latour. The winery’s domaine covers 50 hectares and includes the largest collection of Grand Cru vineyards in Burgundy. The tasting of Louis Latour Pouilly-Fuissé, Louis Latour Chassagne-Montrachet Morgeot 1er Cru, Louis Latour Domaine de Valmoissine Pinot Noir, Louis Latour Santenay, Louis Latour Aloxe-Corton Les Chaillots, Louis Latour Volnay 1er Cru En Chevret, Louis Latour Château Corton Grancey, Simonnet-Febvre Chablis and Simonnet-Febvre 1er Vaillons Chablis was led by Monsieur Touton’s team of Nathan Cloutier, Stephan Collot, Aaron Sumpter and Andrew Healey.