Irving, TX

Renovation Is Underway for Downtown Irving’s Heritage Park

By Karen Eubank
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 4 days ago
The complete renovation of Heritage Park in downtown Irving should make it clear to anyone that historic preservation is quite simply a labor of love. Each week I talk to the people involved in every aspect of preservation. They all display such heart, passion, and dedication that there is zero doubt in mind preservation is a calling. It’s really inspiring when you consider all the divisive issues today that something like historic preservation can unite a community.

CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas.

