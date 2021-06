Shaun Wane was able to draw on the positives despite his first game as England coach ending on a losing note as the Combined Nations All Stars triumphed 26-24 in Warrington. Wane was forced to wait 16 months to take charge of his first match and to compound his misery, among the All Stars try scorers was winger Jermaine McGillvary, who was dropped by the new coach from his final squad for this match.