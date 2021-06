Yesterday’s predominant news item of interest did not specifically mention the Wildcats, but its repercussions across all of college sports will be felt as much by K-State as any other NCAA athletic institution. As our AMS succinctly summarized, the United States Supreme Court unanimously struck down the artificial limits on educational benefits “paid” to student athletes in exchange for their services which have generated billions of dollars on the courts and playing fields of college institutions. The decision in NCAA v. Alston does not create a financial free-for-all, where colleges must operate like professional leagues. But it certainly signals that the Court does not buy the litany of supposed justifications for the association’s business model.