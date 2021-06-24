Cancel
Analysis: US SVoD stacking rises

Advanced Television
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch from Ampere Analysis into how people living in the US and Canada are consuming media – from SVoD to social media – has highlighted key similarities and differences between the two markets:. More than half of US respondents are ‘Super Stackers’. Stacking continues to grow in the US, with...

advanced-television.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stacking#Svod#Ampere Analysis
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Analysis: 10% decline in US AVoD user base

While pay-TV is largely stable, and SVoD continues to grow, OMDIA’S latest consumer survey (April 2021) suggests that a significant number of users are eschewing AVoD and instead increasingly consuming content via paid alternatives. The launch of Studio AVoD service will draw viewers away from BVoD, reducing the overall number...
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Binging on SVOD: Half U.S. Viewers Have 3+ SVOD Services

LONDON—As consumers abandon the pay TV bundle, new research finds that many people are signing up to large numbers of SVOD services, a trend that bodes well for the streaming business but raises long-term questions about costs and subscriber churn. A new survey from Ampere Analysis of consumer behavior in...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Report: Streaming content spend topped $220bn in 2020

Data from Purely Streamonomics, a new research and analytical service from Purely, shows that amidst a year of uncertainty and production hiatuses due to the global pandemic, streaming platforms have set the global film and TV industry on a trajectory of accelerated growth with no imminent ceiling in sight. The...
U.S. Politicsnewsfinale.com

US cases of Delta variant on the rise

As US states lift more coronavirus restrictions, experts are worried people who aren’t fully vaccinated could contribute to further spread of the virus. The Delta variant, first reported in India, accounts for nearly 10 per cent of coronavirus cases in the US, according to the Centres for Disease Control (CDC).
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Analysis: Is The Sticky US Sports Betting Market Changing?

Back in March, LSR detailed why US sports betting was proving so sticky. BetMGM and DraftKings said during Q1 earnings season that US customers had massive lifetime value (LTV) because of that stickiness. Likewise, FanDuel said US bettors were 80% more valuable than their European counterparts. As a result, it...
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Gain as US Industrial Output Rises in May

The latest update on U.S. manufacturing output looks impressive as the accelerated pace of coronavirus vaccine rollout is helping tame the outbreak and gradually reopen the economy. Per the Fed’s recently-released data, total industrial production rose 0.8% in May. Going on, there was a 0.9%, 1.2% and 0.2% rise, respectively, in manufacturing output, mining and utilities production.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
PharmaceuticalsConscious Life News

Researcher: ‘We Made a Big Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine

Canadian immunologist and vaccine researcher Byram Bridle, Ph.D., has gained access to Pfizer’s biodistribution study from the Japanese regulatory agency. The research, previously unseen, demonstrates a huge problem with all COVID-19 vaccines. The assumption that vaccine developers have been working with is that the mRNA in the vaccines would primarily...
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Worldtecheblog.com

Drone Provides a Closer Look at Yemen’s Mysterious Hole in the Al-Mahra Desert, Called the “Well of Hell”

Hidden in Yemen’s remote eastern desert landscape is a mysterious hole, called the “Well of Hell,” that locals believe to be “million and millions” years old. Officially known as the “Wall of Barhout,” it’s believed that anything too close will sucked in without escape. Throughout the centuries, ancient folklore has been spread about this hole, including of supernatural figures known as jinns or genies. Read more for a video and additional information.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Worldcrossroadstoday.com

Asia stocks rise after Fed chair says US inflation temporary

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve chairman said a U.S. inflation spike probably is temporary, helping to calm fears central bankers might feel pressure to roll back economic stimulus. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Sydney...