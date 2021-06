Lewisville (1080 KRLD) - A missing Lewisville woman has been found but police say it appears she is connected to a murder-suicide. Family members of 38-year-old Latoya Connor filed a missing person report with police claiming her 12 and 14-year-old daughters had not heard from her for a week. Last night police went to the home of Connor's husband 45-year-old Julious Connor and found both dead from gunshot wounds.