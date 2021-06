(St. Paul, MN) -- Seven out of 14 budget state bills have either been signed by Governor Tim Walz or are headed to his desk, with three days to a partial government shutdown. The public safety budget bill is close to completion after an agreement this weekend on police reform. Meanwhile, the state budget could be in for a battle after the Senate added an amendment to immediately end the emergency authority seized by the governor more than a year ago in reaction to COVID-19. The governor had previously said he would allow the powers to expire August 1st.