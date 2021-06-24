Cancel
SBA Reconvenes the Council on Underserved Communities

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced this week that it is reconvening the Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) under the authority of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). In conjunction with the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda, the restoration of the Council will help support the SBA’s prioritization of equity across its programs and initiatives. The Council will consist of 20 diverse stakeholders from every region of the country tasked with advising the SBA on strengthening and improving its strategies to help underserved communities.

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

