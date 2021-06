Tetsuya Nomura and others discuss how the upcoming RPG maintains the original vibe while using a new combat system and new character designs. The World Ends With You (TWEWY) was a lot of things–an innovative RPG that put the Nintendo DS’s touch screen to good use, a stylish experience that demonstrated youthful expression through fashion and music, and one of the most experimental games in Square Enix’s history. But despite the game’s cult status, TWEWY has not had an official follow up in the 14 years since its release. Until now, that is, with the upcoming NEO: The World Ends With You.