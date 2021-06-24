Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Little Rock, AR

Razorbacks target, touted 7-footer Kel’el Ware discusses eye-opening official visit

hogville.net
 5 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eric Musselman and Arkansas hope to stay in-state and land their big of the future. 7-footer Kel’el Ware has become one of the top recruits in the state due to his rare size and ability. When his motor is on, Ware can be a force to be reckoned with in the paint offensively and defensively. Don’t give him too much space because he can be surprisingly lethal from distance, knocking down threes and long-range twos. Thanks to his raw talent, Ware has been labeled as a potential pro player in years to come.

www.hogville.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Basketball
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
North Little Rock, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Musselman
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.