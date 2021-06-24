Razorbacks target, touted 7-footer Kel’el Ware discusses eye-opening official visit

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eric Musselman and Arkansas hope to stay in-state and land their big of the future. 7-footer Kel’el Ware has become one of the top recruits in the state due to his rare size and ability. When his motor is on, Ware can be a force to be reckoned with in the paint offensively and defensively. Don’t give him too much space because he can be surprisingly lethal from distance, knocking down threes and long-range twos. Thanks to his raw talent, Ware has been labeled as a potential pro player in years to come.