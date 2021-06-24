Langoustine, lobster and crab: Summer living requires seafood

Bristol Seafood has augmented its retail range with the Bristol Seafood Singles pack for the frozen case. The convenient product features quality seafood, along with chef-crafted compound butter and spices, packed in perforated, easy-peel singles with a QR code connecting the consumer to recipes and sustainability information. Bristol's latest line offers center-cut Atlantic salmon portions, with additional SKUs including lemon and pesto butter or ginger and garlic butter. Seafood Singles is produced at Bristol’s facility in Portland, Maine, and shipped frozen. The 20-ounce packs have a suggested retail price range of $14.99-$16.99 each. Among the company’s other retail products are IQF bags of scallops, shrimp, and U.S.-produced line-caught haddock and cod; the My Fish Dish value-added skin pack line in frozen and slack-and-sell; and the recently launched Grab & Go offering.