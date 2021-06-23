Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Black Housing Inequity, Black Nite Brawl, Pandemic Social Impact, Sculpture Milwaukee

 11 days ago

Today on Lake Effect, we talk about the continued impact of discriminatory housing policies for majority-Black communities like Milwaukee. Then, learn about the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project’s efforts to memorialize the 60th anniversary of the Black Nite Brawl. We discuss what sociologists might be able to learn from the pandemic. Plus, look at this year’s Sculpture Milwaukee and how its co-guest curators are adding their unique perspective to the exhibition.

