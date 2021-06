The West of the Pecos Rodeo has returned after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the first night of competition was held on Wednesday at the Buck Jackson Arena in Pecos, Texas. The rodeo will run through Saturday and the main performance starts each night at 8 p.m.. Thursday evening’s performance is ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night’ and tickets range from $2 to $12.

