Snapchat has stopped working properly on iPhones, according to multiple reports.Users say that the latest version of the app simply crashes rather than opening as expected, with no way to get around the problems.Because the iPhone automatically downloads new updates, users might not wittingly have installed the latest version, and instead just find that the app does not open.The company said that it was aware of the problems and looking to try and find a fix to solve it.“We’re aware of an issue with the latest version of Snapchat available in the App Store,” the company wrote in a tweet....