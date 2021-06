A law of human nature may be the best way to understand how a Minnesota Legislature with seven to 10 days of work will end up taking 16 or 17 days to finish its business. It’s a corollary of Parkinson’s Law, which says work expands to fill the time allotted. This one says that partisan battles will emerge to fill all the time available. And it is working against the best intentions of the two top leaders of the Legislature and the state’s governor.