The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be coming to Weidman at the end of June. Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is a tented, one ring show that was started in the 1980s and includes circus acts like acrobatics, unicycles, daredevil acts, and performing animals among other acts. For 32 weeks of the year, the circus will perform in different cities and states.