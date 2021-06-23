Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls send No. 8 pick to Magic

By JayPatt
Blog a Bull
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason and Ricky went live on Spotify Greenroom to talk about the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery results and the Bulls losing the No. 8 pick to the Magic, with the Pistons winning the No. 1 pick and Cavs moving up to No. 3. We discussed thoughts on the Nikola Vucevic trade after losing the pick and what it means for the upcoming offseason as the Bulls try to build a winning team around Vucevic and Zach LaVine, who’s set to be a free agent in 2022.

www.blogabull.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Lavine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#The Pick#The Bulls#Magic#Spotify Greenroom#Pistons#Cavs#Blue Wire#Google Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
Spotify
News Break
NBA
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Bulls Among Betting Favorites to Land Mavericks' Star

With the Chicago Bulls watching the postseason play out from home once again, there’s an increased pressure for the team to make big moves this offseason. They did so at the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic. With both he and Zach LaVine in...
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls Draft: Big Board if pick lands in the top 4

Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. All the Chicago Bulls can do is assume they will not be picking in the top four of this year’s NBA Draft. I say that because they have a complicated and important offseason ahead and they no longer have any control in getting their own pick.
NBASLAM

Chicago Bulls Forward Thaddeus Young Wins 2020-21 NBA Hustle Award

The NBA award season continued as Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young was declared the winner of the 2020-21 NBA Hustle Award, according to NBA.com. The award honors the player that provides energy and effort plays to help their team that does not show up in the box scores such as deflections, loose balls recovered, charges drawn, screen assists, contested shots, and box-outs.
NBAbleachernation.com

Chicago Bulls Lose First Round Draft Pick, Orlando Magic Will Select 8th

Luck was not on the Chicago Bulls’ side Tuesday night. Hoping for a Top-4 selection to keep their first-round pick, the Bulls ended up 8th-overall, thus conveying their 2021 NBA Draft selection to the Orlando Magic. The Magic will now have two lottery picks, the second slated at No. 5.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

2021 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will Bulls Pick in 2nd Round?

Mock Draft roundup: Taking stock of Bulls' 2nd round options originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone, and the Chicago Bulls will indeed owe their 2021 first-round pick (which landed No. 8 overall) to the Orlando Magic as part of the trade for Nikola Vučević.
NBAchatsports.com

Bulls' draft pick sent to Orlando in 2021 Draft Lottery

The odds were not in the Bulls' favor during the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night as Chicago's No. 8 pick was conveyed to the Orlando Magic. The Bulls now look towards offseason and free agency decisions. The Bulls Tuesday experienced a chill, though not a draft. Because it seems...
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Chicago Bulls Need Luck At 2021 NBA Draft Lottery To Keep Pick

The Chicago Bulls took an aggressive gamble by trading for Nikola Vucevic ahead of the trade deadline, but they made sure to cover themselves in case of disaster by adding protections to the pair of first-round picks (2021, 2023) they dealt to the Orlando Magic along with Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr.
NBAbleachernation.com

Don’t Forget: The Bulls Will Still be Active on Draft Night with the No. 38 Pick

While Tuesday night’s draft lottery officially ended the Chicago Bulls’ dream of keeping their first-round pick, the 2021 draft preparation will not stop there. The Chicago Bulls will head into July 29th with a second-round pick in their back pocket. We first learned the selection would likely come No. 38-overall back in May, when the league conducted its draft tiebreakers. The Bulls shared the same record with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, eventually ending up in front of both in the draft order. This had no direct impact on the lottery odds, but it did tell us the Bulls would pick after the Pelicans and Kings in the second round due to the order being flipped. However, thanks to the Nikola Mirotic trade in 2018, the Bulls hold a pick swap with the Pelicans, thus stepping into the No. 38 spot while the Pelicans move to No. 40.
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Bulls hoping for some non-Magic at NBA Draft Lottery

It's literally all or nothing for the Bulls when they participate in Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery. If they are lucky enough to move up to one of the top four picks, it will be an unexpected bonus that could potentially change the trajectory of the franchise. If they don't move...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls run out of lottery luck, lose 1st-round pick to Magic

In the wake of the Bulls’ jump from seven to four at the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, Artūras Karnišovas projected satisfaction tangible even over Zoom from his freshly-minted seat as executive vice president of basketball operations. “We’re extremely happy,” he said, adding that the move broke from the franchise’s recent...
NBANWI.com

Bulls send eighth pick to Magic; Pistons win lottery

The Bulls needed a little more luck Tuesday night at the NBA draft lottery. Chicago needed to draw a selection in the top four to keep it. The Bulls received the eighth pick, and it goes to Magic as part of the regular-season trade for Nikola Vucevic. Orlando has the No. 5 selection, also.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Bulls convey No. 8 pick to Magic in 2021 NBA Draft after failing to find lottery luck

(670 The Score) The Bulls didn’t find any luck in the NBA Draft lottery Tuesday, so they’ve forked over their first-round pick here in 2021. The Bulls landed the No. 8 pick in the draft after the ping-pong ball combinations didn’t go their way in the lottery, a selection they then conveyed to the Orlando Magic as part of the trade in which Chicago acquired All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in late March. The Bulls would’ve retained their first-round pick in 2021 had it landed among the top four selections. Chicago had a 20.3% chance to jump up into the top four and a 4.5% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick.
NBABakersfield Californian

Magic come away from NBA draft lottery with fifth and eighth picks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will go to the 2021 NBA draft with two top-eight picks for the first time in franchise history. The Magic earned the fifth and eighth picks during Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery. Orlando finished the regular season with the third-worst record and had a 14% chance of earning the No. 1 pick and a 52.1% chance of finishing in the top four.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: 5 players the team regrets trading in last 10 years

Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Most fans hailed the move by the Chicago Bulls‘ new front office to land star center Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline. It symbolized a change in the way this organization builds out the roster, with a more aggressive stance to try and put the team in a position to contend in the near term, instead of making conversation cash-conservative moves each passing year.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Chicago Bulls Have Decisions To Make On Key Veterans This Offseason

Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas knows he has work to do when it comes to retooling the roster after a disappointing 2020-21 season. Karnisovas even acknowledged he wasn’t done making significant moves in the immediate aftermath of the trade deadline, and it only became more apparent when the Bulls missed out on the play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 NBA legends you forgot played for the Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan. Scottie Pippen. Dennis Rodman. Steve Kerr. Horace Grant. The list of NBA legends who’ve suited up for the Chicago Bulls is a lengthy one. When you win six championships in a decade, your franchise is forever remembered in NBA lore. Chicago hasn’t been back to the NBA Finals...
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Options for the team with the 38th overall pick

Isaiah Mobley, Joe Wieskamp, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Bulls experienced an unfortunate stake in the Draft Lottery last Tuesday, as their first-round No. 8 pick was given to the Orlando Magic. However, there is still light at the end of the tunnel as they do receive the No. 38 pick in the second round, making it very clear that 38 Special is on their side and will bring some good luck in their “Second Chance” (second round) selection in this stacked 2021 NBA Draft.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in Chicago

The Philadelphia 76ers finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference this season. They landed the top seed but are one game away from elimination against the Atlanta Hawks. The new regime of Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers made plenty of moves in year one and that can continue this NBA offseason.
NBAESPN

Offseason moves for the Chicago Bulls: Contract decisions on Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen

The Chicago Bulls learned the hard way that winning the trade deadline on paper or in the media does not guarantee a spot in the playoffs, or even the play-in tournament. At the time of the blockbuster trade that landed All-Star Nikola Vucevic, Chicago was 19-24 and in contention for a playoff spot. Then the Bulls lost Zach LaVine because of the league's health and safety protocols, saw their defense rank 29th over the final two months and finished the season on a 12-17 skid to miss the play-in. Then they watched helplessly as they failed to move up in the lottery, guaranteeing they'd send this year's No. 8 overall pick to Orlando.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls tied to top-tier talent in rumors once again

The Chicago Bulls didn’t make the playoffs, won’t get to keep their first-round pick since they didn’t move up in the NBA Lottery, and have still managed to have a better start to their summer than in recent years. That’s because, though they are just rumors, the Bulls are once again being attached to top-tier talent when NBA circles begin whispering about potential trades.