Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls send No. 8 pick to Magic
Jason and Ricky went live on Spotify Greenroom to talk about the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery results and the Bulls losing the No. 8 pick to the Magic, with the Pistons winning the No. 1 pick and Cavs moving up to No. 3. We discussed thoughts on the Nikola Vucevic trade after losing the pick and what it means for the upcoming offseason as the Bulls try to build a winning team around Vucevic and Zach LaVine, who’s set to be a free agent in 2022.www.blogabull.com